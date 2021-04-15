By Bob Ryder

Saturday April 17th marks the return of boxing to Toledo after a long pandemic enforced shutdown as promoter Vick Green (Pulse Boxing) presents a six bout card at the Skyway Rec Center in suburban Oregon, Ohio. The six round main event will feature Toledo’s middleweight Antwan Jones (6-0, 2 KOs) taking on Dylan Carson (1-2-1, 1 KO). In a supporting six round contest, undefeated super middleweights Caleb Hernandez (4-0, 4 KOs) and Michael Rycraft (4-0-1, 3 KOs) will do battle to determine whose O will go.

The remaining four bouts all scheduled for four rounds features the long awaited pro debut of Toledo’s own Wayne Lawrence Jr. As a 9 year old Lawrence was an internet sensation, displaying his rapid fire combinations and footwork. Now ten years later he makes his first pro ring appearance against Waldo Zamudio (0-1) at lightweight.

Rounding out the card is heavyweights James Evans (1-0, 1 KO) vs Jayden Taulker (pro debut), Wilver Hernandez (1-0, 1 KO) taking on fellow bantamweight making his pro debut Kenneth Jamerson, and Elias Moreno (3-3, 2 KOs) vs Maurice Anthony (2-1, 2 KOs) at junior welterweight.

Social distancing requirements dictate a limited number of tickets will be sold and can be purchased at 419-318-2158. The promoter is also working on providing a live stream on Facebook. Check with the Pulse Boxing Facebook page for updates and details.

Doors open Saturday at 7 PM with first bout scheduled for 8 PM.