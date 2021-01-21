January 21, 2021
Salita Appointed WBC Representative to Israel

The WBC Board of Governors has appointed Dmitriy Salita as its representative to Israel. Salita will be working alongside the Middle East Boxing Council, which Amir Khan successfully leads as president of this WBC affiliated continental boxing federation. As the WBC’s representative in Israel, Salita will carry out exciting, innovative and promising projects in collaboration with the WBC, as well as the Middle East Boxing Council. Their shared goal is to continue developing boxing in this region.

