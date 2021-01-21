January 21, 2021
IBF Judges Seminar Feb 27

By Ray Wheatley – World of Boxing

IBF Public Relations Director Jeannette Salazar has advised there will be a virtual judges seminar conducted for the IBF membership later this month. “The IBF has scheduled a ZOOM Judges Seminar for its members on Saturday, February 27, 2021 at 2:00PM EST(US). The seminar will be led by Judges Mike Fitzgerald and Pat Morley. This time was chosen to accommodate as many officials around the world as possible. We encourage you to take this opportunity to refresh your skills and connect with your colleagues in the organization,” Salazar said.

