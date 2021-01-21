D4G Promotions in association with Round 10 Boxing Club and MTK Global have announced three events heading to Dubai in February, March and April to be broadcast live in the US on ESPN+.

February 6

Lee McGregor vs. Karim Guerfi for his European bantamweight title, and Sean McComb facing Gavin Gwynne for the vacant Commonwealth lightweight title.

March 12

Tyrone McKenna vs. Zhankosh Turarov in a super lightweight bout, Lewis Crocker defends his WBO European welterweight title against Deniz Ilbay, and Gary Cully and Viktor Kotochigov collide for the vacant WBO European lightweight title.

April 3

Four-weight world champion Donnie Nietes and highly-rated Albert Pagara face opponents to be announced.