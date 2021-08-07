Courtesy Jim Jenkins, Sacramento Bee

Even without marquee participants, Sacramento’s once-robust boxing persona still has a pulse. Little formal advertising was needed for fight-starved fans, after a pandemic, to overflow a 1,000-plus-seat hotel venue Friday night.

Local welterweight David Melgoza (6-1), however, couldn’t completely sate their appetite, losing the main event by majority decision to Elias Diaz (11-0) of San Diego. The judges’ scores in the eight-round, no-knockdown match between unbeatens were 76-76, 78-74 and a puzzling 80-72 favoring Diaz, stronger in the home stretch.

Sacramento area fighters nearly swept the preliminaries, though. It was David Minter (3-1) by KO-2 over Matthew Reed (1-2) of Bakersfield, welterweights; William Villa (5-0) by UD-4 over Jorge Soto Aguilar (1-1) of Salinas, featherweights; and Kevin Montano (1-0) by KO-2 over Tyler Marshall (1-8) of San Diego, super-featherweights.

Joeshon James (4-0) won by UD-4 over Christian Duran (1-1) of Hayward, middleweights. But Cmaje Ramseur (0-1) lost to Mark Salgado (1-0) of Corona by KO-4, lightweights.