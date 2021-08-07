Heavyweight Fabio Wardley (12-0, 11 KOs) defended his English title with a first round KO against Nick Webb (17-3, 13 KOs), Wardley batter Webb to the deck at 2:30 to end it.

Popular heavyweight Alen “The Savage” Babic (8-0, 8 KOs) won by fifth round TKO against granite-jawed Mark Bennett (7-2, 1 KO). Babic, who gave up 62 pounds, punished Bennett the entire fight. The bout was finally stopped after round five.

Heavyweight Johnny Fisher (3-0, 3 KOs) kayoed Danny Whitaker (4-4, 0 KOs) in round two. Three knockdowns. Time was 1:08.

Popular Australian female bantamweight Ebanie Bridges (6-1, 3 KOs) returned to the UK to stop Bec Connolly (3-10, 0 KOs) in three rounds. Bridges dropped Connolly in round three and the bout was stopped moments later. Time was 1:22.