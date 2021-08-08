Prospect Robin “Grave Digger” Ellis (4-0, 4 KOs) stopped local journeyman Ballestros in round 2 of their scheduled for 8 round featherweight bout. The bout took place at the Gym Boxeo San Antonio de Palmito, in Sucre, Colombia. Ellis was aggressive from the start versus the more experienced 26 bout veteran Ballestros. The “Grave Digger” displayed his hand speed connecting with a variety of punishing rapid combinations to the head and body. Ballestros was game but the three minute onslaught of these punches had taken its toll and he did not answer the bell for round 2.

It was the second knockout for Ellis in 7 days having stopped former world title challenger Luis Carillo (18-18-1, 16 KOs) last Saturday at the Yolimar Hostal and Camping in Tolu, Sucre, Colombia. Ellis of Jamaican descent is from New York but resides in Las Vegas, Nevada. He is trained by Jeff Mayweather and managed by Andy Kim.