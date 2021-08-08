In a clash for the vacant WBA welterweight title, unbeaten Gabriel “Captain” Maestre (4-0, 3 KOs) took a controversial twelve round unanimous decision over late sub Mykal Fox (22-3, 5 KOs) on Saturday night at The Armory in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The 6’4 Fox dropped Maestre in round two and boxed nicely, while Maestre pressed the action. Scores were 114-113, 115-112, 117-110.
Welterweight Luke SantaMaría (12-2-1, 7 KOs) scored a ten round unanimous decision over former world champion Devon Alexander (27-7-1, 14 KOs). Scores were 97-93, 98-92, 98-92.
The Marstre/Fox decision was genuinely outrageous and truly disgusting.
Most bad decisions you can argue for or against but there is absolutely question about this one.
The WBA and Minnesota boxing commission should take a very close look at all three judges and believe a criminal investigation is warranted.
That decision was outlandish. Bad decisions happen, they just do, but that was absolutely awful.
And was there no one, I mean no one at all, who could tell Mike Stafford to pull his pants up? Did we all have to kind of hate FOX every time they went to Alexander’s corner between rounds because we had to see his trainer’s ass.
Alexander needs to call it a day btw, that fight was terrible. He didn’t do anything of note.