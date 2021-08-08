In a clash for the vacant WBA welterweight title, unbeaten Gabriel “Captain” Maestre (4-0, 3 KOs) took a controversial twelve round unanimous decision over late sub Mykal Fox (22-3, 5 KOs) on Saturday night at The Armory in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The 6’4 Fox dropped Maestre in round two and boxed nicely, while Maestre pressed the action. Scores were 114-113, 115-112, 117-110.

Welterweight Luke SantaMaría (12-2-1, 7 KOs) scored a ten round unanimous decision over former world champion Devon Alexander (27-7-1, 14 KOs). Scores were 97-93, 98-92, 98-92.