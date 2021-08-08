August 8, 2021
Boxing News

Cruz edges Davis in gold medal match

USA lightweight Keyshawn Davis dropped a close split decision to Cuban Andy Cruz in the gold medal match on Sunday in the Kokugikan Arena on the last day of the Tokyo Olympics. The bout was all even going into the last round which all five judges gave to Cruz. Davis gets the silver medal. Cuba secured its fourth boxing gold medal.

