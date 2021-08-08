In the final bout of the Tokyo Olympics, USA super heavyweight Richard Torrez Jr lost a unanimous decision to Bakhodir Jalolov of Uzbekistan on Sunday in the Kokugikan Arena. Torrez won round one on three of the five cards. In round two, Torrez was deducted a point, plus was given an eight-count. Torrez needed a KO in the last round, but couldn’t get it. Torrez wins the silver. Three of the five USA men’s boxers won silver medals.
Good fight for Torrez. Fought hard but Jalolov easily schooled Torrez and looked at times like he was holding back a little bit. Probably didn’t want to destroy him like he did last year when he knocked Torrez out cold and left him looking like he had a seizure. Torrez will be fun to watch in the pros tho.
Props to Torrez, he fought with heart and to the best of his ability, but it would have been nice to see him let his hands go a bit more on the inside. The referee in that fight was horrible and the way in which he called the fight seemed to throw Torrez a bit off of his game.