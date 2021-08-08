In the final bout of the Tokyo Olympics, USA super heavyweight Richard Torrez Jr lost a unanimous decision to Bakhodir Jalolov of Uzbekistan on Sunday in the Kokugikan Arena. Torrez won round one on three of the five cards. In round two, Torrez was deducted a point, plus was given an eight-count. Torrez needed a KO in the last round, but couldn’t get it. Torrez wins the silver. Three of the five USA men’s boxers won silver medals.