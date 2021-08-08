Final Olympic Boxing Medals Men Super Heavyweight

Gold: Bakhodir Jalolov (Uzbekistan)

Silver: Richard Torrez Jr. (USA)

Bronze: Kamshybek Kunkabayev (Kazakhstan), Frazer Clarke (GB) Heavyweight

Gold: Julio La Cruz (Cuba)

Silver: Muslim Gadzhimagomedov (Russia)

Bronze: David Nyika (NZ), Abner Teixeira (Brazil) Light Heavyweight

Gold: Arlen Lopez (Cuba)

Silver: Benjamin Whittaker (GB)

Bronze: Alphonso Dominguez (Azerbaijan), Imam Khataev (Russia) Middleweight

Gold: Herbert Sousa (Brazil)

Silver: Oleksandr Khyzhniak (Ukraine)

Bronze: Eumir Marcial (Philippines), Gleb Bakshi (Russia) Welterweight

Gold: Roniel Iglesias (Cuba)

Silver: Pat McCormack (GB)

Bronze: Andrej Zamkovoi (Russia), Aiden Walsh (Ireland) Lightweight

Gold: Andy Cruz (Cuba)

Silver: Keyshawn Davis (USA)

Bronze: Harry Garside (Australia), Hovhannes Bachkov (Armenia) Featherweight

Gold: Albert Batyrgaziev (Russia)

Silver: Duke Ragan (USA)

Bronze: Samuel Takyi (Ghana), Lazaro Alvarez (Cuba) Flyweight

Gold: Galla Yafai (GB)

Silver: Carlo Paalam (Philippines)

Bronze: Ryomei Tanaka (Japan), Saken Bibossinov (Kazakhstan) Women Middleweight

Gold: Lauren Price (GB)

Silver: Li Qian (China)

Bronze: Nouchka Fontijn (Holland), Zenfira Magomedalieva (Russia) Welterweight

Gold: Busenaz Surmeneli (Turkey)

Silver: Hong Gu (China)

Bronze: Oshae Jones (USA), Lovlina Borgohain (India) Lightweight

Gold: Kellie Anne Harrington (Ireland)

Silver: Beatriz Ferreira (Brazil)

Bronze: Sudaporn Seesondee (Thailand), Mira Potkonen (Finland) Featherweight

Gold: Sena Irie (Japan)

Silver: Nesthy Petecio (Philippines)

Bronze: Karris Artingstall (Australia), Irma Testa (Italy) Flyweight

Gold: Stoyka Krasteva (Bulgaria)

Silver: Buse Cakiroglu (Turkey)

Bronze: Hsiao-Wen Huang (Taiwan), Tsukimi Namiki (Japan) Jalolov defeats Torrez for super heavy gold

