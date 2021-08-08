Men
Super Heavyweight
Gold: Bakhodir Jalolov (Uzbekistan)
Silver: Richard Torrez Jr. (USA)
Bronze: Kamshybek Kunkabayev (Kazakhstan), Frazer Clarke (GB)
Heavyweight
Gold: Julio La Cruz (Cuba)
Silver: Muslim Gadzhimagomedov (Russia)
Bronze: David Nyika (NZ), Abner Teixeira (Brazil)
Light Heavyweight
Gold: Arlen Lopez (Cuba)
Silver: Benjamin Whittaker (GB)
Bronze: Alphonso Dominguez (Azerbaijan), Imam Khataev (Russia)
Middleweight
Gold: Herbert Sousa (Brazil)
Silver: Oleksandr Khyzhniak (Ukraine)
Bronze: Eumir Marcial (Philippines), Gleb Bakshi (Russia)
Welterweight
Gold: Roniel Iglesias (Cuba)
Silver: Pat McCormack (GB)
Bronze: Andrej Zamkovoi (Russia), Aiden Walsh (Ireland)
Lightweight
Gold: Andy Cruz (Cuba)
Silver: Keyshawn Davis (USA)
Bronze: Harry Garside (Australia), Hovhannes Bachkov (Armenia)
Featherweight
Gold: Albert Batyrgaziev (Russia)
Silver: Duke Ragan (USA)
Bronze: Samuel Takyi (Ghana), Lazaro Alvarez (Cuba)
Flyweight
Gold: Galla Yafai (GB)
Silver: Carlo Paalam (Philippines)
Bronze: Ryomei Tanaka (Japan), Saken Bibossinov (Kazakhstan)
Women
Middleweight
Gold: Lauren Price (GB)
Silver: Li Qian (China)
Bronze: Nouchka Fontijn (Holland), Zenfira Magomedalieva (Russia)
Welterweight
Gold: Busenaz Surmeneli (Turkey)
Silver: Hong Gu (China)
Bronze: Oshae Jones (USA), Lovlina Borgohain (India)
Lightweight
Gold: Kellie Anne Harrington (Ireland)
Silver: Beatriz Ferreira (Brazil)
Bronze: Sudaporn Seesondee (Thailand), Mira Potkonen (Finland)
Featherweight
Gold: Sena Irie (Japan)
Silver: Nesthy Petecio (Philippines)
Bronze: Karris Artingstall (Australia), Irma Testa (Italy)
Flyweight
Gold: Stoyka Krasteva (Bulgaria)
Silver: Buse Cakiroglu (Turkey)
Bronze: Hsiao-Wen Huang (Taiwan), Tsukimi Namiki (Japan)
Andy Cruz needs to DEFECT.
Boychiks, it’s time for Mr. Robbins Neighborhood. And the word of the day is “DEFECT”. Andy Cruz MUST defect from Cuba, boychiks, and get signed by ESPN or DAZN.
Do we understand, Boychiks. We need to get Andy Cruz signed and into the USA. Fuck Cuba. Fuck Communism. Fuck that slave bullshit.
Andy Cruz is a Super talent. He needs to fight pro, in the USA.
Speaketh … Mort.
Best pro prospects I saw (amongst fighters who are likely to go pro) are Davis and Sousa. I also think Yafai can do really well but he’ll probably be 29 by the time he starts, so he might get hurried along and there’re some excellent fighters in a lot of those lower weights. I actually wouldn’t be surprised if he ended up fighting Sunny Edwards pretty quickly.