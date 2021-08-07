Men’s gold medal matches from Kokugikan Arena.

In the men’s flyweight final, Great Britain’s Galal Yafai took a 4-1 split decision over Carlo Paalam of the Philippines. Gold medalist Yafai is the younger brother of former world champion Kal Yafai and Gamal Yafai.

In the men’s middleweight final, Ukrainian Oleksandr Khyzhniak dominated Brazilian Hebert Sousa for two and a half rounds, then Sousa detonated an explosive left hook that dropped Khyzhniak. He got up wobbly and the bout was halted. Dramatic come-from-behind KO finish.