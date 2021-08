Weights from Philadelphia Weights for Saturday night’s Jeter Promotions card at the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia. Brandon Chambers 123.6 vs. Donald Stewart 127

Thyler Williams 141.2 vs. Jordan Morales 141.9

AJ Williams 166 vs. Ricardo Barrerril 165

John Leonard 125.9 vs. Jalen Woodmoe 119.8

Naheem Parker 138.8 vs. Joshua Zimmerman 138.2

Jaqeem Hutcherson 122.1 vs. Elie Charles 122.5

Matthew Castro 150.3 vs. McArio DelCastillo 153.4

Evan Harker 147 vs. Alvin Scott 154.7

Steve Moore 143.8 vs. Antonio Allen 146.1 Promoter: Jeter Promotions

Venue: 2300 Arena

First Bell: 7:00 PM ET (Doors 6:00 PM)

Stream: Flo Combat Boxing returns to New Mexico Saturday night in Hobbs

Top Boxing News

PLEASE READ

We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.

1. Keep comments related to boxing.

2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.

3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.

Offending posts will be removed.

Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.