By Miguel Maravilla

WBC Silver lightweight champion Ryan Garcia (19-0, 16 KOs) of Victorville, California held a media day workout Monday afternoon at the Westside Boxing Gym in Los Angeles ahead of his next fight against Francisco Fonseca (25-2-2, 19 KOs) of Nicaragua. Garcia squares off against Fonseca next month on Friday, February 14, Valentines Day at the Honda Center in Anaheim, California live on DAZN.

Ryan Garcia: “It’s a big moment for me. I can’t have a bad performance. I’m taking this opponent serious. I plan on having a good performance. I feel good, camp has been great just like any other fight. This is the first step for good things to come in 2020. I want 4 fights in 2020. Fonseca, Jorge Linares, Luke Campbell, and Gervonta Davis. That’s the fight I’ve been pushing for.”

Oscar De La Hoya: “We thought February 14 would be a perfect date for Ryan. This is his coming out party. I believe he will be world champ. He will fight for a world title by the end of the year. This will be a huge year for Ryan Garcia. If all goes well February 14th. We’ll see what’s up for his next fight. Ryan’s ready for the best!”

