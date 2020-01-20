Unbeaten super middleweight terror Anthony Sims Jr (20-0, 18 KOs) will fight for his first pro title against WBO #9 Roamer Angulo (25-1, 22 KOs) for the WBO Latino belt on Thursday, January 30 at the Meridian in Island Gardens in Miami, live on DAZN in the US and on Sky Sports in the UK. The event will take place a few days prior to Super Bowl LIV (54), taking place at Hard Rock Stadium in the same city.

Angulo represents a stiff test for Sims Jr’s aspirations with the only blemish on his record being against Gilberto Ramirez when he challenged for the WBO world title in June 2018.

The card is topped by WBO middleweight champion Demetrius Andrade (28-0, 17 KOs) defending his crown against Luke Keeler (17-2-1, 5 KOs), plus IBF super featherweight champion Tevin Farmer (30-4-1, 6 KOs) against JoJo Diaz (30-1, 15 KOs), WBA/IBF super bantamweight champion Daniel Roman (27-2-1, 10 KOs) against Murodjon Akhmadaliev (7-0, 6 KOs) and YouTube stars Jake Paul and AnEsonGib clashing in their pro debuts.