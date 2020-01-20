IBF minimumweight champion Pedro Taduran (14-2, 11 KOs) of the Philippines will defend his title in hostile territory against Daniel “Cejitas” Valladares (22-1, 13 KOs) on February 1 at the Gimnasio Cedereg in in Guadalupe, Nuevo León, Mexico. Valladares, who is rated IBF #1 at junior flyweight, is dropping to minimumweight to fight Taduran. The two losses on Taduran’s record came in title fights in Thailand against record-breaking WBC champion Wanheng Menayothin (a.k.a. Chayophon Moonsri), who is currently 54-0.