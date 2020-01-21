January 21, 2020
Boxing News

Change of location for Delaware ‘Leap Year’ card

The February 29 Dee Lee Promotions “Leap Year” show has been moved to the Hockessin PAL Center in Hockessin, Delaware. Welterweight ‘Hammerin’ Hank Lundy (30-8-1, 14 KOs) will headline. Either Lundy or his soon to be named opponent will receive a $500 cash prize in addition to their contracted payment the moment their hand is raised in victory at ring center. The prize fight is a Delaware first and Dee Lee hopes it will be the first of many.

The co-main spotlights up and coming jr. middleweight Ismael “Tito” Garcia (11-0-1, 4 KOs) vs. TBA.

The undercard features “Jolt ‘N” Joey Tiberi Jr (17-3, 9 KOs) and Schmelle “The Real Deal” Baldwin (3-1-1, 2 KOs), Maurice “The War Time” Horne (5-0, 4 KOs), David “One Two’ Murray (9-2-1, 6 KOs), Milton Jeremias (1-0-, 1 KO) and Gledwin Ortiz (6-3, 5 KOs).

