The February 29 Dee Lee Promotions “Leap Year” show has been moved to the Hockessin PAL Center in Hockessin, Delaware. Welterweight ‘Hammerin’ Hank Lundy (30-8-1, 14 KOs) will headline. Either Lundy or his soon to be named opponent will receive a $500 cash prize in addition to their contracted payment the moment their hand is raised in victory at ring center. The prize fight is a Delaware first and Dee Lee hopes it will be the first of many.

The co-main spotlights up and coming jr. middleweight Ismael “Tito” Garcia (11-0-1, 4 KOs) vs. TBA.

The undercard features “Jolt ‘N” Joey Tiberi Jr (17-3, 9 KOs) and Schmelle “The Real Deal” Baldwin (3-1-1, 2 KOs), Maurice “The War Time” Horne (5-0, 4 KOs), David “One Two’ Murray (9-2-1, 6 KOs), Milton Jeremias (1-0-, 1 KO) and Gledwin Ortiz (6-3, 5 KOs).