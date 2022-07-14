By Miguel Maravilla

Unbeaten lightweight Ryan Garcia (22-0, 18 KOs) of Victorville, California, kicked off fight week hosting a media day workout Wednesday afternoon at the EC Young Champions Gym in Los Angeles. Garcia will take on former two-time world champion Javier “El Abejon” Fortuna (37-3-1, 26 KOs) of the Dominican Republic, this weekend Saturday, July 16 at the Crypto.com Arena in downtown L.A. live on DAZN.

Here is what Garcia had to say…

