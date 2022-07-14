July 13, 2022
Boxing News

Ryan Garcia Says He’s Gonna KO Javier Fortuna

By Miguel Maravilla

Unbeaten lightweight Ryan Garcia (22-0, 18 KOs) of Victorville, California, kicked off fight week hosting a media day workout Wednesday afternoon at the EC Young Champions Gym in Los Angeles. Garcia will take on former two-time world champion Javier “El Abejon” Fortuna (37-3-1, 26 KOs) of the Dominican Republic, this weekend Saturday, July 16 at the Crypto.com Arena in downtown L.A. live on DAZN.

Here is what Garcia had to say…

_

Weights from Toppenish, Washington

Top Boxing News

PLEASE READ
We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.
1. Keep comments related to boxing.
2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.
3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.
Offending posts will be removed.
Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.

  • Garcia should win and I’ll be watching because I want to be there when he gets ko’d. You can only get so far with that ‘chin up in the air’ style.

    Reply
    • >