July 13, 2022
Boxing Results

Kawasaki draws with Maruki, keeps Japanese 154lb belt

Kawasaki (L) scores with a left hook to Maruki

By Joe Koizumi
Photos: Naoki Fukuda

Workman stylist Makoto Kawasaki (13-8-2, 2 KOs), 153.5, barely retained his Japanese super-welter belt as he fought to a unanimous draw (all 95-95) with JBC#1 Ryosuke Maruki (18-7-2, 13 KOs), 154, over hard-fought ten on Tuesday in Tokyo, Japan.

Having acquired the vacant national belt by defeating Koki Koshikawa on points this April, Kawasaki, the oldest national champ at 38, had a very tough time coping with the perennial contender’s furious last surge from the eighth on. Ryosuke, in his fourth attempt to win the belt, is the son of former world challenger Takao Maruki (who failed to win the WBA 130-pound title from Samuel Serrano in 1978). We may see their rematch soon.

Promoter: Ohashi Promotions.

