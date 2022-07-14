By Joe Koizumi

Photos: Naoki Fukuda

Record-making thirteen-time national amateur champ, very highly expected prospect Hayato Tsutsumi, 125.75, made a successful pro debut by scoring a nearly shutout decision (80-72 twice, 79-73) over OPBF#5 feather Filipino Jhon Gemino (23-14-1, 13 KOs), 125.25, over eight fast heats beneath the Ioka-Nietes WBO junior bantam title bout on Wednesday in Tokyo, Japan. The 23-year-old Hayato, whose amateur mark was 88-6, once won the national amateur championship by defeating all adult oppositions while he was just a high school student—like “Monster” Naoya Inoue. Already nicknamed “Next Monster”, Tsutsumi displayed his speed and skills against the more experienced and very durable Filipino, sweeping all rounds. This youngster is worth watching.

Former WBO Asia Pacific feather ruler Musashi Mori (13-1, 7 KOs), 129.75, floored game Filipino Presco Carcosia (10-2-1, 9 KOs), 128.75, in the eighth and final session to earn a unanimous nod (77-74, 78-73, 80-71) over hard-fought eight.

Ex-national female amateur champ Satsuki Ito, 117.75, decked her professional debut by tough Thailander Saowaluk Nareepangsri (11-19, 5 KOs), 114.75, over a six-round curtain raiser bout.

Promoter: Shisei Promotions.

