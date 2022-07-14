By Joe Koizumi

Photos: Naoki Fukuda

ormer WBC flyweight titlist, hard-punching Daigo Higa (18-2-1, 17 KOs), 118, very barely eked out a split decision (76-75, 76-74, 74-77 against him) over ex-world challenger, Filipino Froilan Saludar (32-6-1, 22 KOs), 117.25, over give-and-take eight on the Ioka-Nietes undercard on Wednesday in Tokyo, Japan.

The fourth witnessed Saludar explode a very vicious right hook that penetrated Higa’s chin and badly dropped him to the canvas. People then thought Higa, flat on the deck, might not be able to stand up and resume fighting, but he barely did. Higa, who forfeited his WBC belt on the scale in his title defense against Cristofer Rosales and was badly stopped by him in 2018, moved up to the bantam category, and acquired the WBO AP belt, but lost it to Ryosuke Nishida via upset decision in April last year. In his comebacking fight, Higa experienced a very tough time with the more skillful Filipino who gamely withstood the ex-champ’s desperate retaliation down the stretch.



Higa was decked in round four.