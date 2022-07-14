July 14, 2022
Huge Card in Santo Domingo July 22

By Robert Coster

Domini Boxing Promotion has announced a 16-bout international card taking place July 22 in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic. The main fights comprise the following:

  • Former WBA interim world champion Felix Valera (19-5, 16 KOs ) vs. Felipe Romero (21-20-1, 13 KOs), Mexico, light heavyweight.
  • Former world title challenger Lenin Castillo (22-4-1, 17 KOs) vs. Wilson Santana (14-3, 9 KOs), cruiserweight.
  • Two-time world title challenger Thomas Dulorme (25-6-1, 16 KOs), Puerto Rico, vs. Abrahan Peralta( 19-11, 11 KOs), welterweight.
  • Unbeaten Ernesbadi Begue (6-0, 5 KOs), Cuba, vs. Ronald Gonzalez (8-1, 8 KOs), Venezuela, light heavyweight
  • Unbeaten Sanderson Diaz (15-0, 12 KOs) vs. Angel Yomar Mateo (22-1, 18 KOs), light heavyweight.
  • Unbeaten Nike Theran (16-0, 11 KOs), Colombia, vs. Gustavo Pina Melgar (11-3-2, 5 KOs), Mexico, super featherweight

Another 10 fights will be included in the boxing bash to be held at the Carlos Teo Cruz Coliseum

