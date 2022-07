By Miguel Maravilla

The Golden Boy, Oscar De La Hoya was on hand at Wednesday’s media day for this weekend’s lightweight fight between undefeated Ryan Garcia (22-0, 18 KOs) of Victorville, California, and former two-time world champion Javier “El Abejon” Fortuna (37-3-1, 26 KOs) of the Dominican Republic. The bout takes place Saturday at the Crypto.com Arena in downtown L.A. live on DAZN.

Here is what De La Hoya had to say.

