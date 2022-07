Weights from Toppenish, Washington Quinton Randall 146.8 vs. Ivan “Cobra” Pandzic 146.6

Andrew “White Lightning” Murphy 168 vs. Isiah Jones 166.8

William Hernandez 141.8 vs. Magarito Hernandez 141.2

Joseph Aguilar 166.2 vs. Alarenz Reynolds 167.2

Chris Johnson 153.4 vs. Devontae McDonald ??

Bryan Sanchez 135 vs. Dyllon Cervantes 133.6 Venue: Yakama Legends Casino, Toppenish, Washington

Promoter: RJJ Boxing

