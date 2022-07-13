July 13, 2022
Boxing News

Barboza-Zorrilla Final Press Conference

Arnold Barboza Jr Vs Danielito Zorrilla Faceoff2 (1)
Photo: Mikey Williams/Top Rank via Getty Images

Undefeated junior welterweight contenders Arnold Barboza Jr. (26-0, 10 KOs) and Danielito Zorrilla (16-0, 12 KOs) faced off at the final press conference for their clash for the vacant WBO Intercontinental belt on ESPN Friday evening from Pechanga Resort Casino in Temecula, California.

Arnold Barboza Jr: “I think this fight has all the makings of being another great war between Mexico and Puerto Rico. I’m Mexican American and he is Puerto Rican. This one will be a great battle. Everyone knows my style, and he also likes to come forward. I can’t wait for Friday night.”

Danielito Zorrilla: “I’m well-prepared physically and mentally. Everyone will see on Friday night. I expect a lot from Barboza. He is a great fighter and one of the best in the division. This will be a very competitive fight. This will be a war!”

Weights from Toppenish, Washington
Heavyweights invade Mohegan Sun

Top Boxing News

PLEASE READ
We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.
1. Keep comments related to boxing.
2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.
3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.
Offending posts will be removed.
Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.
>