Undefeated junior welterweight contenders Arnold Barboza Jr. (26-0, 10 KOs) and Danielito Zorrilla (16-0, 12 KOs) faced off at the final press conference for their clash for the vacant WBO Intercontinental belt on ESPN Friday evening from Pechanga Resort Casino in Temecula, California.

Arnold Barboza Jr: “I think this fight has all the makings of being another great war between Mexico and Puerto Rico. I’m Mexican American and he is Puerto Rican. This one will be a great battle. Everyone knows my style, and he also likes to come forward. I can’t wait for Friday night.”

Danielito Zorrilla: “I’m well-prepared physically and mentally. Everyone will see on Friday night. I expect a lot from Barboza. He is a great fighter and one of the best in the division. This will be a very competitive fight. This will be a war!”