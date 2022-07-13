Heavyweights invade Mohegan Sun CES Boxing returns to Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut, for the first time in nearly seven years Saturday, August 20 with a heavyweight twinbill. CES’ newest acquisition, 6’6 Cassius Chaney (21-1, 14 KOs), and 6’4 Juiseppe Cusumano (20-4, 18 KOs) will headline in separate bouts against opponents to be named. Tickets are available online at cesfights.com or through the Mohegan Sun box office. Barboza-Zorrilla Final Press Conference Derevyanchenko: I still feel strong Like this: Like Loading...

