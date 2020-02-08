By Kurt Wolfheimer at ringside

PPL Center, Allentown, Pennsylvania:

Hometown super featherweight Martino Jules (9-0,2 KOs) of Allentown, PA thrilled the locals, as he easily dispatched the much more experienced Mexican Pablo Cupul (10-31, 5 KOs) by first round stoppage. Jules floored Cupul with a straight left in mid round. Cupul tried to fight back but Jules caught him in a corner and sent him back to the canvas with a barrage of unanswered shots forcing the referee to call a halt to the bout at 2:39 of the opening round for the well deserved TKO victory.

“The Quiet Assassin” Jamontay Clark (15-1-1, 7 KOs) returned to the winning side of the ledger with an eight round unanimous decision victory over Anthony Lenk (16-7, 7 KOs).Clark bombed away throughout the opening three rounds as Lenk couldn’t avoid getting hit with axe handle lefts up top. It changed in an instant in the fourth when Lenk rocked him with a right hand on the button. Clark shook it off and boxed his way to a solid unanimous decision victory by scores of 79-73 x 2 and 78-74.

2016 US Olympian and super lightweight knockout artist Gary Antuanne Russell (13-0, 13KOs) needed only two minutes and twelve seconds to stop veteran super lightweight Jose Marrufo (12-10-2, 1 KO). Russell was in control from the opening bell and had Marrufo on retreat. Marrufo dropped his hands for a second and that was all Russell would need as he floored him with a right hook on the button for the knockout victory.

Jonathan Rodriguez won a hard fought six round slugfest over Edson Eduardo Neri (3-5, 2 KOs) to up his record to 8-0, 3 KOs. It looked like it would be an early stoppage for Rodriguez as he blasted away in the opening two rounds, but the Iron chinned Neri continued to press forward with hard hooks which appeared to take very close fourth and fifth rounds. Rodriguez slick movement and hard counters had him won the final round. All three judges saw the bout in favor of Jonathon Rodriguez by scores of 60-54 x 2 and 58-56 respectively for the unanimous decision victory.

Former National Golden Gloves champion and undefeated bantamweight Gary Antonio Russell (17-0, 13 KOs) won by a sixth round disqualification over Columbian Jesus “Sargento” Martinez (27-11, 13 KOs). Russell controlled the fight throughout with a steady mixture of combinations in the center of the ring. Martinez was sent to his knees with a left hook to the body in the sixth.. He rose to his feet and constantly held until he was disqualified at 1:31 of the sixth round.

Debuting super bantamweight Rajon Chance dropped Joseph Quintana (0-3) once and then battered him until the bout was called off at the 1:45 mark of the opening round.

In the opening bout of the evening welterweight Marlon Bolen (4-0, 3 KOs) stopped twenty five fight veteran Larry Ventus (9-15-1, 4 KOs) at 2:58 of the second round.