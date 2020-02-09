February 8, 2020
Boxing Results

Evan Holyfield wins in 82 seconds

Unbeaten super welterweight Evan “Yung Holy” Holyfield (3-0, 3 KOs) annihilated Travis Nero (1-6, 1 KO) in just 1:22 on a card promoted by Christy Martin Promotions at the Hard Rock Hotel in Daytona Beach, Florida. Holyfield spectacularly dropped the overmatched Nero three times. Evan’s father, heavyweight ring legend Evander Holyfield, was watching at ringside.

Arboleda edges Velez in WBA eliminator
Russell/Rigo Undercard Results

  • Considering the other guy’s poor record, his win in 82 seconds sounds like a fair assessment and expectation. We will not this boy’s true potential til later down the road when the opposition becomes legit.

