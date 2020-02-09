Evan Holyfield wins in 82 seconds Unbeaten super welterweight Evan “Yung Holy” Holyfield (3-0, 3 KOs) annihilated Travis Nero (1-6, 1 KO) in just 1:22 on a card promoted by Christy Martin Promotions at the Hard Rock Hotel in Daytona Beach, Florida. Holyfield spectacularly dropped the overmatched Nero three times. Evan’s father, heavyweight ring legend Evander Holyfield, was watching at ringside. Arboleda edges Velez in WBA eliminator Russell/Rigo Undercard Results

