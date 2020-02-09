Unbeaten super welterweight Evan “Yung Holy” Holyfield (3-0, 3 KOs) annihilated Travis Nero (1-6, 1 KO) in just 1:22 on a card promoted by Christy Martin Promotions at the Hard Rock Hotel in Daytona Beach, Florida. Holyfield spectacularly dropped the overmatched Nero three times. Evan’s father, heavyweight ring legend Evander Holyfield, was watching at ringside.
Top Boxing News
Considering the other guy’s poor record, his win in 82 seconds sounds like a fair assessment and expectation. We will not this boy’s true potential til later down the road when the opposition becomes legit.
The kid has 3 fights… relax.. you know he’ll turn out like 99.99% of these fighters’ kids.. think Shane Jr, Ronald Hearns, WV2, Duran Jr. Etc …
NiceHands, as long as he doesn’t turn out like Chavez jr it’s a win.