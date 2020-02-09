WBA (World Boxing Association) Boxing News Ad
February 8, 2020
Boxing Results

Arboleda edges Velez in WBA eliminator

By Kurt Wolfheimer at ringside

Jaime “Little James” Arboleda (16-1, 13 KOs) survived a knockdown in the tenth round to pull out a razor-thin split decision victory over Jayson “La Maravilla” Velez (29-6-1, 21 KOs) in a WBA world super featherweight eliminator on Saturday night at the PPL Center, Allentown, Pennsylvania.

Arboleda appeared to take control in rounds 5 through seven with heavy hooks, but Velez wouldn’t back down and countered well. Velez rocked Arboleda in the tenth. Velez seemed to know he needed a knockout in the twelfth and final round. He almost got his wish as he dropped Arboleda with a five-punch combination. Arboleda was in bad shape as Velez continued to bang away. Arboleda held several times as Velez continued the onslaught, but the bell sounded before Velez could land a last big shot. One judge saw the bout 115-112 for Jayson Velez, but was overruled as the other two officials saw it 114-113 for Jaime Arboleda, giving him the split nod.

Rigo wins WBA bantam title by split decision
Evan Holyfield wins in 82 seconds

Top Boxing News

PLEASE READ
We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.
1. Keep comments related to boxing.
2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.
3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.
Offending posts will be removed.
    • >