By Kurt Wolfheimer at ringside
In the co-feature of the Showtime Championship Boxing card promoted by Premier Boxing Champions in association with TGB Promotions and Kings Promotions, Cuban Guillermo “The Jackal” Rigondeaux (20-1, 13 KOs) dropped former super flyweight champion Liborio Solis (30-6-1, 14 KOs) once to capture the vacant WBA world bantamweight title by split decision.
Rigondeaux, the two-time Olympic gold medalist fought like a chess master throughout, frustrating Solis with sharp jabs along with the occasional combination and movement. Rigondeaux set the crowd into an uproar in the seventh by dropping Solis into the ropes for an eight count. Solis regained his composure so Rigondeaux went back into his defensive counters right up until the final bell to end the fight. One judge surprisingly saw it 115-112 for Solis, but was overruled by the other two officials who had it for Rigondeaux by scores of 115-112 and 116-111 for the methodical split decision victory.
Guillermo Rigondeaux: “Our team is with me more than their own families. This isn’t just my victory, but it’s a victory for me whole team to get me this win at this age. Liborio is an excellent fighter, but I saw the opportunity to strike and scored the knockdown. Ronnie Shields is the real champion. The preparation that he gave me for this fight was incredible. Ronnie is one of the best.”
“Solis is an excellent boxer and he gave me a run for my money. It was a competitive fight, congratulations to him for keeping up in the ring, but everyone knows the better fighter got the win. When you get to my level, you just have to keep doing your work, and good things will come to you.
“Like I’ve showed everyone before, I can fight right in the middle of the ring. I tried that in the first round, but after that round, Ronnie Shields told me to show him some boxing and cut the ring off. I’m available for anyone who wants to get in the ring. Who do the fans want to see me fight? I’m ready for any fighter. Now that I’m at my weight, let’s go hunting.”
Liborio Solis: “I thought I won the fight. Going backward is no way to win a vacant title. I put the majority of the pressure on him. I’m not going to argue with the judges, but I thought I did enough to win. The punch surprised me on the knockdown, but I wasn’t hurt. I was ready to fight immediately right after. I hurt him in the first round and that’s what caused him to run. I’d like a rematch because I thought I got the better of him tonight.”
Rigo has the uncanny ability to transform a promising action fight into a dreadful one, he is a genius in doing that. First round, kind of phone booth action. Well I said, this going to be like his last fight against Ceja, but at soon Liborio landed few solid blows, next round he unpacked the bike, the one with only one wheel that allows you to go in different directions, and that was it. The same pattern again with the rainbow of “boos” filling th night. At 39, you know Rigo, retire better.
I thought Solis did a pretty good job of keeping busy even though he does not have the skill-set like Rigo.
After a barnburner of a first round, Rigo decided that trading punches was dangerous to his health. He then reverted to his usual cautious style and the fight became a chess match. Rigo won the fight, but it was quite boring once he elected to go on his bicycle and counter the advancing Solis.
This fight illustrates the problem I have in watching Rigo’s fights. His fights are just not entertaining, especially when you can count the punches thrown by both boxers on the fingers of both hands. A lot of movement, the threat of a left hand counter, and pawing jabs are usually enough for him to win his fights, but I’m just not interested in watching that type of fight for 12 rounds.
The best part of the snorefest was the 12th round, when Rigo decided to use what was done to him by Loma. Rigo used the type of footwork Loma uses to make his opponents say No Mas. Only what happened here is Rigo made himself into a dancing master and at least gave everyone a good laugh to end the fight. The truth is this, Rigo can make a lot of money being a sponsor for the treatment of insomniacs. Rigo wants to go down in weight to 115lbs, he should go to 90lbs and get the hell out of this game, he might be able to win a title as the most boring fighter of all time.I’m certain the alphabet boys will find that title in one of their shelves.
Fuck a brawl. I want to see Rigo skills and science . He outclassed Solis. I’m glad Rigo don’t listen to the fans because we are not the ones in there fighting. As long as he keeps winning he will be fine. As soon as he changes his style to please the fans and lose then that’ll be the end of it. I appreciate Rigo. I Look forward to Rigo next fight!!