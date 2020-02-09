By Kurt Wolfheimer at ringside

Gary Russell Jr. (31-1, 18 KOs) retained his WBC Featherweight title with a hard-fought twelve round unanimous decision victory over Tugstsogt Nyambayar (11-1, 9 KOs) on Saturday night at the PPL Center, Allentown, Pennsylvania.



It was a classic sharpshooter versus Puncher. Nyambayar was the heavier puncher and made many of the rounds hard to call, but Russell Jr took over the in the later rounds using his ring generalship and swifter combinations to outwork the aggressive and harder-hitting Mongolian. All three judges saw the bout in favor of Gary Russell Jr by scores of 116-112, 117-111 and 118-110.

Gary Russell Jr: “We put the work in every day in the gym. I’m a perfectionist. We knew we had a very tough opponent and I knew he was going to bring his physical best. He had everything to gain and nothing to lose. We just focused and showed I’m one of the longest-reigning champions for a reason

“The difference was ring generalship, hand speed and boxing IQ. He only had 11 pro fights, of course he was an Olympic silver medalist, but he only had those 11 pro fights. I’ve had over 30 and I think my experience was enough to overcome and win this fight.

“We never take a day off. I’ll probably be back in the gym next week. We’ll keep our wheels turning and stay sharp. If we have to move up in weight for these top fighters to feel like they have an advantage and take the fight, then we’ll do it.”

Tugstsogt Nyambayar: “It wasn’t my night. He was the better man tonight. I didn’t do my work the way I was supposed to. He is a great champion who fought a great fight. I made a mistake by waiting for him during the fight. I’d love the rematch if I can get it. I want to thank the Mongolian fans for coming out tonight and I’m grateful to everyone in Mongolia.”