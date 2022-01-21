Gary Russell Jr. 125.5 vs. Mark Magsayo 125.5
(WBC featherweight title)
Note: Russell made the 126-pound weight limit on his second attempt.
Subriel Matías 140.5 vs. Petros Ananyan 141
(Contracted weight limit: 141 lbs.)
Tugstsogt Nyambayar 128 vs. Sakaria Lukas 127.5
(Contracted weight limit: 128 lbs.)
Venue: Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa, Atlantic City, NJ
Promoter: TGB Promotion
TV: Showtime
Does Russel still has a belt ? How is that possible ?
His mandatory is due once a year, he basically fights once a year. I think all but one of his defenses have been mandatories.
I hope Magayso wins…. but he probably doesn’t stand a chance.
Matias Ananyan is going to be a war. I don’t think Ananyan has fought since their last fight. Matias is a warrior – I dont see him having a long career without serious risk to his health.