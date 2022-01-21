Russell, Magsayo make weight Gary Russell Jr. 125.5 vs. Mark Magsayo 125.5

(WBC featherweight title)

Note: Russell made the 126-pound weight limit on his second attempt. Subriel Matías 140.5 vs. Petros Ananyan 141

(Contracted weight limit: 141 lbs.) Tugstsogt Nyambayar 128 vs. Sakaria Lukas 127.5

(Contracted weight limit: 128 lbs.) Venue: Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa, Atlantic City, NJ

Promoter: TGB Promotion

Venue: Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa, Atlantic City, NJ

Promoter: TGB Promotion

TV: Showtime

