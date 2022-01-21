January 21, 2022
Conceição-Martinez undercard announced

U.S. Olympian Tiger Johnson, featherweight Bruce “Shu Shu” Carrington and Nico Ali Walsh, grandson of “The Greatest,” are among the rising stars who will fight January 29 at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tulsa. The bill is topped by the 10-round WBC 130-pound title eliminator between Robson Conceição and Xavier Martinez, and a 10-round junior lightweight co-feature featuring Mexican grinder Rene Tellez Giron and Puerto Rican contender Luis Melendez.

Conceição-Martinez and Giron-Melendez will be televised live on ESPN. The above undercard bouts will stream live on ESPN+.

Johnson (1-0, 1 KO), a 23-year-old from Cleveland, Ohio, will take on fellow unbeaten Xavier Madrid (3-0, 1 KO) in a four-round welterweight tilt. Johnson advanced to the quarterfinals at the Tokyo Olympics and turned pro last November with a fourth-round stoppage over Antonius Grable.

Middleweight Ali Walsh (3-0, 2 KOs), who grabbed international headlines last year, looks to continue his unbeaten run in a four-rounder against Jeremiah Yeager (1-1-1, 1 KO).

Carrington (1-0), the latest young talent from the Brownsville section of Brooklyn, makes his Top Rank debut against fellow unbeaten Steven Brown (1-0, 1 KO) in a four-round featherweight bout.

Light heavyweight prospect Dante “Free Smoke” Benjamin Jr., a one-time U.S. amateur standout from Cleveland, Ohio, makes his professional debut in a four-rounder against Herman Rendon (2-0). Benjamin signed a long-term promotional contract with Top Rank last year.

Featherweight prospect Haven Brady Jr. (4-0, 3 KOs) will see action in a six-rounder against an opponent to be named.

Tulsa-born heavyweight Jeremiah Milton (3-0, 3 KOs) hopes to thrill the hometown fans when he takes on the well-traveled Jason Bergman (27-20-2, 18 KOs) in a six-rounder. Milton and Bergman fought on the same Top Rank-promoted card in Tulsa last April, with Milton notching a first-round knockout and Bergman losing an eventful three-round shootout against Trey Lippe Morrison.

Junior lightweight Pink Tyson (11-2, 2 KOs) looks to make it three consecutive wins when she fights the durable Carla Torres (6-6) in an eight-rounder.

