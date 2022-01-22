Fury vs. Whyte Status The World Boxing Council has received requests from the teams of Tyson Fury and Dillian Whyte, to extend the period of free negotiations to finalize the fight. If there is no agreement, a purse bid will be held this coming Wednesday, January 26th. Detroit Brawl Weights Russell, Magsayo make weight

