WBC featherweight champion Gary Russell Jr. will defend his world title against top contender and WBC mandatory challenger Mark Magsayo headlining action live on SHOWTIME Saturday, January 22 from Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa in Atlantic City, NJ.

The Showtime Championship Boxing tripleheader also features a 12-round rematch between super lightweight contenders Subriel Matías and Petros Ananyan in the co-main event, plus featherweights Tugstsogt Nyambayar and Vic Pasillas squaring-off in the 10-round telecast opener.