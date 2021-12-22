Sad to report the passing of longtime referee Tony Perez at the age of 86 years old. Perez was the third man in the ring for many high-profile fights including Ali/Frazier 2, Ali/Wepner, Ali/Quarry, Quarry/Neumann, Tiger/Benvenuti, Griffith/Antuofermo, Frazier/Ellis, Alexis Arguello/Cornelius Boza Edwards, Arguello/Ray Mancini, James Scott/Yaqui Lopez behind prison walls, Cooney/Norton, Hagler/Roldan, Julio Cesar Chavez/Rocky Lockridge, Ray Mercer/Bert Cooper, Mercer/Tommy Morrison, Hasim Rahman/Trevor Berbick, Roberto Duran/Hector Camacho, David Tua/John Ruiz, Marlon Starling/Mark Breland…

PLUS many other fights with Evander Holyfield, Bobby Czyz, Vinny Pazienza, Livingstone Bramble, Julian Jackson, Azumah Nelson, Micky Ward, Frankie Toledo, Buddy McGirt, Ricardo Lopez, Oliver McCall, Gerald McClellan, Tony Tucker, Nigel Benn, Chris Byrd, Terry Norris, Zab Judah, Montell Griffin, Tim Witherspoon, Daniel Zaragoza, Junior Jones, Shannon Briggs, Arturo Gatti, Calvin Grove, Kevin Kelley, James Smith, Corrie Sanders, Al Cole, Oleg Maskaev, Pongsaklek Wonjongkam, Harold Knight, Mike Weaver, Michael Dokes, Dwight Muhammad Qawi, George Foreman, and many others.