Sad to report the passing of longtime referee Tony Perez at the age of 86 years old. Perez was the third man in the ring for many high-profile fights including Ali/Frazier 2, Ali/Wepner, Ali/Quarry, Quarry/Neumann, Tiger/Benvenuti, Griffith/Antuofermo, Frazier/Ellis, Alexis Arguello/Cornelius Boza Edwards, Arguello/Ray Mancini, James Scott/Yaqui Lopez behind prison walls, Cooney/Norton, Hagler/Roldan, Julio Cesar Chavez/Rocky Lockridge, Ray Mercer/Bert Cooper, Mercer/Tommy Morrison, Hasim Rahman/Trevor Berbick, Roberto Duran/Hector Camacho, David Tua/John Ruiz, Marlon Starling/Mark Breland…
PLUS many other fights with Evander Holyfield, Bobby Czyz, Vinny Pazienza, Livingstone Bramble, Julian Jackson, Azumah Nelson, Micky Ward, Frankie Toledo, Buddy McGirt, Ricardo Lopez, Oliver McCall, Gerald McClellan, Tony Tucker, Nigel Benn, Chris Byrd, Terry Norris, Zab Judah, Montell Griffin, Tim Witherspoon, Daniel Zaragoza, Junior Jones, Shannon Briggs, Arturo Gatti, Calvin Grove, Kevin Kelley, James Smith, Corrie Sanders, Al Cole, Oleg Maskaev, Pongsaklek Wonjongkam, Harold Knight, Mike Weaver, Michael Dokes, Dwight Muhammad Qawi, George Foreman, and many others.
Was the referee in the ring when Roy Jones lost to Montell Griffin the first fight.
Life well lived! Rest easy Tony Perez!
Yes I remember! Wasn’t some Barbara Perez among the judges in that fight too? Any family link with Tony?
One of the greatest referee’s ever. May he Rest In Peace and may God comfort his family and loved ones…