By Ray Wheatley – World of Boxing

In a nationally Foxtel Main Event televised promotion Tokyo Olympic lightweight bronze medalist Harry Garside (1-0, 1 KO) made a successful professional debut when he stopped Sachin Mudaliar (9-2, 1 KO) on Wednesday at the Star City Casino in Sydney, NSW, Australia. Garside trapped his opponent on the ropes and connected with several punches that were unanswered at which point the referee crowned the Australian. Garside is trained by Hall of Famer Johnny Lewis.

Unbeaten super bantamweight Sam Goodman (10-0, 6 KOs) stopped former world title challenger Richie Mepranum (36-9-1, 11 KOs) when Mepranum suffered an injured elbow in round six which forced him to retire.

Football legend and Australian heavyweight contender Paul Gallen(12-1-1, 7 KOs) scored a three round stoppage over former rugby league player Darcy Lussick (1-1, 1 KO). Lussick connected with punches on Gallen in round one but the inexperienced heavyweight tired in round two and in round three the referee Les Fear crowned Gallen when Lussick was in trouble.