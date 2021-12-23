By Ray Wheatley – World of Boxing

Rugby League football legends Paul Gallen (12-1-1, 7 KOs) and Sonny Bill Williams (8-0, 3 KOs) have each been offered AUD$4 million to fight twice in 2022 by promoter Eddie Hearn. According to Gallen says he’s in, but Sonny Bill has been dodging the deal.

“You would have read in today’s paper, we were offered $4 million each to fight twice next year and it’s not happening,” Gallen told Fox Sports.”Why? It’s unheard of money. That’s ridiculous.

“The ball is in [Williams’] court. I’ve said for years let’s do it but there’s going to come a time where I say no more and I bet you that’s when he says let’s do it. I’ve said that before and will say it again, that’s what he is doing.”

Gallen is currently 40 years of age while Williams is 36.

Gallen’s biggest victory was a first round stoppage of former WBA heavyweight champion Lucas” Big Daddy” Browne in 2021 and Sonny Bill’s top win was a points triumph over former IBF heavyweight champion Frans Botha in 2013.