December 23, 2021
Boxing News

David Diamante recovering after surgery

Everyone at Fightnews.com® wishes a full and speedy recovery to popular DAZN ring announcer David Diamante. The DAZN announcer suffered serious injuries earlier this week in a motorcycle accident in New York City. Diamante, who just worked the Parker-Chisora card in the UK over the weekend, reportedly suffered multiple fractures to his spine, broken ribs, and bad damage to his right knee.

Promoter Lou DiBella reported on social media that Diamante “sounds good, can move everything, and his prognosis, with time and work, is good. Ring announcer Michael Buffer tweeted that Diamante is very optimistic…’David’s a fighter and has met big challenges in his life-this will be another one!’

The fight starts now.

  • Thank God it wasn’t a brain injury because if they’d had to operate then they would also need to shave off his dreadlocks.
    Get well, Diamante.

