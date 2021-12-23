By Hesiquio Balderas

Coming off his victory over David Zegarra, Julio César Chávez Jr. is ready and eager to step into the ring again ASAP. Fightnews.com® had a conversation with the former middleweight world champion regarding the buzz created for a possible bout with media sensation and YouTuber-turned-fighter Jake Paul.

“Jake Paul and his people contacted me regarding a fight with Paul,” said Chavez Jr. “I said yes, but then again Lupe Valencia, who is with Paul now and used to be with me a few years back, said they offered me one to three million dollars plus PPV. When it’s a fight that can sell millions and can break records because he is popular and I have a name, I’m a former world champion, so I made it clear that it has to be a 50/50 split for me to take the fight.

“Take into consideration that I have to go all the way up to 190 pounds. Jake Paul is a big guy and weight matters, so it’s a risk. Their people may want to see me lose and take advantages, but he doesn’t know how to box. I know I can knock him out.

“I just want to be treated fairly. What I bring to the table and my name, I have 61 fights already and yes I haven’t looked the same in my last two fights, but I fought with serious injuries in my body that I will tell you about later on. I’m feeling better little by little and if the Paul fight happens, I will be very well prepared to win. I will not lose,” concluded Chávez Jr., who said he is ready to resume his training camp in Culiacán.