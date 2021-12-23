By Hesiquio Balderas
Coming off his victory over David Zegarra, Julio César Chávez Jr. is ready and eager to step into the ring again ASAP. Fightnews.com® had a conversation with the former middleweight world champion regarding the buzz created for a possible bout with media sensation and YouTuber-turned-fighter Jake Paul.
“Jake Paul and his people contacted me regarding a fight with Paul,” said Chavez Jr. “I said yes, but then again Lupe Valencia, who is with Paul now and used to be with me a few years back, said they offered me one to three million dollars plus PPV. When it’s a fight that can sell millions and can break records because he is popular and I have a name, I’m a former world champion, so I made it clear that it has to be a 50/50 split for me to take the fight.
“Take into consideration that I have to go all the way up to 190 pounds. Jake Paul is a big guy and weight matters, so it’s a risk. Their people may want to see me lose and take advantages, but he doesn’t know how to box. I know I can knock him out.
“I just want to be treated fairly. What I bring to the table and my name, I have 61 fights already and yes I haven’t looked the same in my last two fights, but I fought with serious injuries in my body that I will tell you about later on. I’m feeling better little by little and if the Paul fight happens, I will be very well prepared to win. I will not lose,” concluded Chávez Jr., who said he is ready to resume his training camp in Culiacán.
I thought this fight seemed like a natural. Chavez is still on suspension though in the States, would either have to get him re-licensed or take the fight to Mexico.
This fight will fill a stadium in Mexico
i know Chavez jr continues to surprise us with losses, but surely he should beat Jake Paul easily? i feel like i am missing something about levels. He fought Canelo!
Fought Canelo and Dropped Sergio Martinez and went the distance with both
Everyone says these guys should fight real boxers, weather your a fan of Chavez or not he is no amateur.
The heavy weight will probably work to jrs advantage.
No way Paul call pull this off
Lol what an idiot. 50-50
A former world champion “Boxer”, veteran of 60 pro fights pretty much killed his marketability with due to weight issues and no mas injuries. This guy gets offered 1-3 million to fight a Youtube boxing sensation with 5 fights at a more natural weight and he wants to demand a 50/50 purse split, wtf. JCC jr said, “I have to move all the way up to 190 and that is a risk”………. you lost 100 K because you couldn’t make 182lbs against Silva, what a joke. JP can pass JCCjr by and still make millions on his next fight. Who else is knocking on JCC jr’s door with that kind of $$$, no one!
1-3 million plus PPV %
Yeah he deserves that
Chavez aint worth the money. He should take it!
Chavez Jr.: ““Take into consideration that I have to go all the way up to 190 pounds, Jake Paul is a big guy and weight matters, so it’s a risk.”
He was 184.4 for Silva when the contracted weight was 182. He forfeited $100K of his purse to Silva because of that. Not sure what he weighed for his recent bout with Zagarra, but 190 doesn’t seem that out of reach for a guy who never seems to make weight anyway.
Weight for him is a negotiating tool. This isn’t Amir Khan genuinely concerned about giving up too much to Canelo. This is Chavez thinking of absolutely anything that can make his position stronger to get more money.
And it might just work. I really think this fight is going to happen.
Now this I would definitely watch!! I won’t pay for it but I’ll watch it for sure