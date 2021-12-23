The WBO World Championship Committee has reviewed the medical evidence supplied by John Riel Casimero and ruled that Casimero will retain his WBO bantamweight championship status. Casimero was scheduled to defend against mandatory challenger Paul Butler on December 11, but Casimero pulled out before the fight due to illness. The WBO gave Casimero ten days to deliver proof of his condition, which he has complied with.

Butler was offered a chance to face Joseph Agbeko for an interim title, which Butler declined. The WBO World Championship Committee gave Probellum 15 days to determine whether they will proceed to reschedule the Casimero-Butler mandatory bout.

The Committee also prohibited Casimero from fighting YouTuber Jormiel Labador in a PPV fight on December 28 or taking any other fight before making his mandatory defense.