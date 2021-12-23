Former world champion Felix Sturm, 42, has signed a promotional agreement with Ludger Inholte’s newly founded LIB Boxpromotion and returns to the ring on March 26 in an IBO world super middleweight title eliminator against István Szili at the Westfalenhalle in Dortmund, Germany.

IBF #1 featherweight contender Luis Alberto “El Venado” Lopez (24-2, 13 KOs) has signed a new multi-year promotional contract with Top Rank.

Probellum has announced the promotional signing of cruiserweight Noel Michelin (25-2, 10 KOs).

Former IBF super middleweight world champion Caleb “Sweethands” Plant returned to his hometown of Ashland City, Tennessee, to give out 100 hams to local families.

The Staples Center in Los Angeles, site of many legendary boxing matches, will now be called the Crypto.com Arena.

6’6 super welterweight Sebastian “Towering Inferno” Fundora vs. Erickson Lubin is being mooted as the co-feature for Benavidez-Lemieux early next year.