WBC #13 and WBO #14 light heavyweight Ali Izmailov (6-0, 4 KOs) will return to action against Israel Duffus (20-7, 17 KOs) on the untelevised undercard of the January 7 ShoBox: The New Generation event from the Caribe Royale Resort in Orlando, Florida. The fight with Duffus will be Izmailov’s second with new trainer John David Jackson.

“I am twice the fighter I was last time you saw me,” said Izmailov through an interpreter. “I have had more time to work with John David Jackson and with all that he is teaching me, I have become a new kind of animal. You will see me destroy to the head and body with non-stop intelligent pressure.”

“I’m going to tear him apart. Should I demolish him if I can or just bash on him until he quits? I will be throwing with power from new angles and in beautiful combinations. My left hook to the liver is going to really hurt.”

Jackson added, “Ali is quickly becoming a very versatile boxer. As you know he can punch, but his boxing skills are so underrated because he hasn’t use them yet. His opponent will be somewhat crafty in the beginning, but after Ali begins to land his body punches, the fight should quickly change into his favor. He listens and learns quickly.”