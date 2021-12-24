Super middleweight Yamaguchi Falcao (19-1-1, 8 KOs) meets Fernando Ezequiel Farias (10-1-2, 4 KOs) in the main event of “Down & Dirty” on February 19 at Melrose Memorial Hall in Melrose, Massachusetts. Originally from Brazil but living and training in Florida, 2012 Olympic bronze medalist Falcao won all three of his fights in 2021 while capturing the WBC Latino, WBA Fedecaribe, and ABF Continental Americas titles. Falcao-Farias is scheduled for ten rounds for Falcao’s WBC Latino title.

In the co-featured bout of the evening, rising middleweight Connor Coyle (14-0, 6 KOs) meets Martel Fidel Rios 23-20-4, 13 KOs).

The undercard will feature local standouts Alejandro Paulino, Sean Bey, Eric Goff, Donnie Palmer and Gabriel Morales in separate bouts. Additional bouts and undercard opponents will be announced shortly.

Presented by Reyes Boxing, tickets for “Down & Dirty” are on sale now. The card will also be broadcast on Throwdownsports.com.