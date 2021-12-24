In a clash of former world title challengers, WBO #4 light heavyweight Maxim Vlasov (46-4, 26 KOs) scored a ten round unanimous decision over former WBA title challenger Felix Valera (19-5, 16 KOs) on Friday night at Soviet Wings Sports Palace in Moscow, Russia. Rebounding from his narrow WBO world title loss to Joe Smith Jr. in April, Vlasov dropped Valera in round two and twice in round four, however, the very tough Valera managed to hang in for the full ten rounds.

2020 Olympic featherweight gold medalist Albert Batyrgaziev (5-0, 5 KOs) scored a fourth round TKO over former world title challenger Franklin Manzanilla (20-8, 19 KOs). Batyrgaziev pressured Manzanilla the whole fight and dropped him twice in round four to end it.

Unbeaten super lightweight Khariton Agrba (7-0, 4 KOs) stopped 38-year-old Petr Petrov (42-7-2, 23 KOs) in three rounds. You might remember Petrov winning ESPN’s Boxcino lightweight tournament in 2014.