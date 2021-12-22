According to ESPN, DAZN will air super middleweight Daniel Jacobs vs. John Ryder on February 12 from London. It was also reported that top welterweight contender Vergil Ortiz Jr. may fight Michael McKinson, a 21-0 fighter with just two knockouts.

Undefeated super featherweight Andres Cortes (16-0, 9 KOs) is one of the more attractive promotional free agents on the market. He ended 2021 with two spectacular knockouts on national television and feels he’s ready to step up in competition.

Hall of Fame promoter Frank Warren is trying to get Tommy Fury locked in again as Jake Paul’s next opponent. Fury pulled out of his bout with Paul on two weeks’ notice citing a severe chest infection and a broken rib.

Ring legend Manny Pacquiao isn’t a shoo-in to become the next president of the Philippines. According to the latest polls, Pacman is currently running far behind Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr., the son of former president Ferdinand Marcos.