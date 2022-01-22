Russell Family Spotlight In a Showtime exclusive feature, the Russell family opens up about their boxing goals and how they help push each other to greater heights. Plus, WBC featherweight champion Gary Russell Jr. discusses his fight tonight with Mark Magsayo. _ Undercard Results from Atlantic City Detroit Brawl Weights

