January 22, 2022
Boxing News

Russell Family Spotlight

In a Showtime exclusive feature, the Russell family opens up about their boxing goals and how they help push each other to greater heights. Plus, WBC featherweight champion Gary Russell Jr. discusses his fight tonight with Mark Magsayo.

  • Gary Russell has so much natural talent. What a shame if he goes an entire career without having been in marquee fights!!

