Courtesy of Jim Jenkins, Sacramento Bee

Sacramento’s DoubleTree Hotel, minus marquee boxers, again had no trouble filling a ballroom venue with fight-starved fans.

The substitute feature bout between middleweights saw Joeshon James (5-0) of Sacramento spoil the pro debut of Bryan Martinez of Paso Robles by four-round unanimous decision. Illness forced cancellation of the scheduled main between super-middleweights Anthony Hernandez of Yuba City and Kenneth Lopez of Ceres.

Earlier, it was Cmaje Ramseur (1-1) of Sacramento by TKO-2 over Sergio Ibarra (0-1) of San Bernardino, lightweights; Luciano Ramos (1-2) of Argentina by SD-4 over Mark Salgado (1-1) of San Jose, lightweights; and Malikai Johnson (8-0-1) by KO-3 over Jude Yniguez (5-9-4), Sacramento junior-lightweights. Women junior-lightweights Iris Contreras of Richmond and Neveah Martinez of Victorville fought to an exhibition 4-round draw.