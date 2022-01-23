January 22, 2022
Unbeaten junior middleweight Evan Holyfield (9-0, 6 KOs) won a six round unanimous decision over Chris Rollins (5-4-1, 4 KOs). Scores were 60-54, 60-54, 59-55, but the bout wasn’t as one-sided as the score indicated. Holyfield is the son of ring legend Evander Holyfield.

Middleweight LeShawn Rodriquez (13-0, 10 KOs) scored a first round TKO over Sixto Suazo (9-3-1, 7 KOs).

In a clash of unbeaten featherweights, Katsuma Akitsugi (8-0, 1 KO) outscored Rasheen Brown (11-1, 7 KOs) over six rounds.

