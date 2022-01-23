WBC mandatory challenger Mark Magsayo (24-0, 16 KOs) dethroned WBC featherweight champion Gary Russell Jr. (31-2, 18 KOs) by twelve round majority decision on Saturday night at the Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa in Atlantic City, NJ. Magsayo had some early success. Southpaw Russell injured his right shoulder in round four and essentially fought one-handed the rest of the way, throwing virtually zero jabs. Magsayo outworked and outlanded Russell by a wide margin in power punches 259-140. Scores were 114-114, 115-113, 115-113. Entering the fight, Russell was boxing’s longest-reigning champion.